Newcastle legend arrested as ‘party’ breaches coronavirus laws

Newcastle United legend Nobby Solano has been arrested for breaching coronavirus isolation laws.

The former Premier League midfielder was taken in by police in the La Molina district of Lima, reports The Mag.

The Peruvian National Police are reported to have scaled the walls of a house after those inside refused to grant them entry.

When they gained access to the property, they found six people in the middle of a ‘party’, which breaches the strict social isolation rules in place in Peru to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

FEATURE: F365 fake punditry: Keane and Dublin on Mourinho and Ndombele

Solano, along with fellow Peruvian midfielder Pablo Zegarra, was detained by the authorities.

45-year-old Solano is reported to have said ‘What party?’, claiming it was simply a ‘meeting’ with friends.

But the intricacies of the affair were besides the point as they were still breaking the law in the midst of this international emergency.