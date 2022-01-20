Newcastle make a second bid for Lingard, Leeds are stymied by Brexit, and Ashley keeps a close eye on the Derby County game.

Newcastle make a second bid for Lingard, Leeds face Brexit red tape, and Ashley keeps an eye on the Derby County game.

Newcastle believe their second approach for Lingard will be successful, and the player pool available to Premier League clubs has shrunk significantly as a result of Brexit, according to this week’s Northern Notebook.

A new approach from Newcastle for Jesse Lingard has put Ralf Rangnick’s desire to keep his Manchester United squad together to the test.

The Magpies are still interested in Lingard and have made a second offer for the England international, which they hope will be accepted.

Manchester United has told clubs that they are not willing to let anyone go at the moment, despite 11 players requesting first-team minutes, as I reported last week.

With Lingard’s contract coming to an end in the next six months, a big offer will almost certainly prompt movement.

Newcastle are looking to improve their forward line this summer and have identified Lingard as their top target.

The Red Devils are currently in discussions.

A flurry of high-profile late loan moves could be on the cards elsewhere, following a slow start to the January transfer window.

Aston Villa, Wolves, Watford, and Newcastle have all made significant signings this window, but the Magpies have been wary of doing so as they try to bolster their relegation-threatened squad.

This is in line with a market trend, with industry experts claiming that player wages and clubs’ need for cover for Covid cases and injuries are preventing deals from being completed.

Newcastle is also discovering that clubs are placing large price tags on their players.

Following Sevilla’s rejection of Diego Carlos, the club is privately admitting that “availability” is the biggest issue in the January window.

The club, on the other hand, remains optimistic that Carlos and other players can be acquired.

“We have the funds,” a senior source said, “but if the players aren’t available or their agents want them at a Champions League club, it’s difficult.”

They are far from the only team with a shortage of players, prompting agents and executives to speculate that the loan market could be a viable option for selling clubs in the final days of the window.

Intermediaries are circulating the names of internationals such as Georginio Wijnaldum, Dele Alli, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Aaron Ramsey.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Newcastle launch second bid for Lingard, Leeds hit by Brexit red tape and Ashley monitors events at Derby