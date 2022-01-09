Newcastle make a transfer request for Burnley striker Chris Wood in an attempt to replace injured Callum Wilson.

﻿Newcastle have made a transfer approach for Burnley striker Chris Wood in a desperate attempt to replace Callum Wilson, who is injured.

NEWCASTLE are rumored to have made an approach for Burnley striker Chris Wood in order to cover for Callum Wilson.

The Magpies are in the midst of a relegation battle and are currently without their main striker Wilson, who suffered an injury in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Wilson will be out for two months, which will be a setback for manager Eddie Howe.

Newcastle has been forced to look for a striker as a result of the injury.

“He had a scan,” Howe said.

He’ll be out for eight weeks, I believe.

“We’d like to [do more signings].”

“At this point, new signings would instill new confidence in the team.”

“I’m crossing my fingers.”

The Toon have reportedly approached Burnley about a potential Wood transfer, according to The Telegraph.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Burnley’s 30-year-old striker has been a consistent performer in recent seasons, scoring ten or more league goals in each of the last four seasons, including three this season.

Newcastle are hoping to complete a deal with the forward within the next week.

Burnley, on the other hand, will be wary of selling their talisman because they are also fighting for survival.

Both teams are in the bottom three, with 11 points apiece.

Sean Dyche’s side do have a two-game advantage over the Magpies.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.