Newcastle make a transfer approach for Ousmane Dembele, but the winger is expected to sign a new contract with Barcelona despite Manchester United’s interest.

NEWCASTLE have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Ousmane Dembele, with Barcelona offering the French winger a new contract.

In their desperate attempt to avoid relegation, the Toon have been pursuing a marquee signing in the January transfer window.

Eddie Howe, on the other hand, is set to miss out on Dembele, 24, with Xavi reiterating his praise for the injury-prone forward.

Since taking over, the Nou Camp legend has made it clear that he is a huge fan of the 27-cap France international.

And now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Xavi has put his money where his mouth is by presenting Dembele with a new contract.

“Newcastle approached Ousmane Dembele and his agents to make a proposal weeks ago,” Romano wrote on Twitter.

“However, there is still reason to be optimistic about his contract extension with Barcelona.”

“Barca is optimistic that a final agreement will be reached in the coming days, and Xavi is pushing to keep Ousmane.”

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United were linked with a move for Dembele.

However, since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick, the club has switched to a 4-2-2-2 formation, with new wingers no longer a priority.

Newcastle, on the other hand, will have to look elsewhere for a big-name January signing.

Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move to Newcastle United, but the Atletico Madrid and England midfielder now appears to be heading to Old Trafford.

Howe is also thought to be interested in signing Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho, Tottenham outcast Joe Rodon, and Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

