Newcastle must complete THREE January transfers or risk relegation, according to Rob Lee.

In January, Rob Lee urged Newcastle to sign Jesse Lingard, James Tarkowski, and Kieran Trippier, all of whom are English.

Newcastle will be relegated if they do not spend big money when the transfer window opens, according to the former Toon midfielder.

Eddie Howe’s first win as a manager came against Burnley last weekend, helping the Magpies climb out of the relegation zone.

“They’ll go down without a doubt if they keep this team,” Lee said, despite the fact that the team has improved under Eddie Howe.

They’re in need of assistance.

“I’d like to see Jesse Lingard join them – he was fantastic at West Ham.”

“Because he’ll be out of contract, he’ll cost you £10 million when he’s worth £40 million.”

“It’s well known that James Tarkowski at Burnley can leave for a certain sum of money.

“Kieran Trippier [of Atletico Madrid]has expressed an interest in returning to England, and Newcastle would be an excellent opportunity for him.”

“As a result, they need to sign players who have played in the Premier League and can hit the ground running.”

Newcastle United, who are owned by Saudi Arabia, are three points adrift of safety and face stuttering Leicester City on Saturday.

However, with Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United coming up after that, Lee is concerned about his former team’s chances in January.

“It’s alright to say it’s like Football Manager… they’ve got the money, they can bring in who they want… but the players have to want to come to Newcastle and they have to hit the ground running,” he told BETDAQ.

“If you sign in January, there is no pre-season or bedding-in period; you start playing games right away.”

“By the time January arrives, Newcastle could be nine or ten points behind the leaders, and if that happens, it will be a tall order for anyone to catch up.”

