Newcastle need to sign five players this transfer window after the Watford draw, including Diego Carlos and Keylor Navas.

Newcastle must sign five players this transfer window, including Diego Carlos and Keylor Navas, after their draw with Watford.

NEWCASTLE may make a big January transfer window in order to save their season.

In October, the club’s £300 million Saudi takeover was confirmed, making it one of the wealthiest clubs in the world.

But they’ve only been able to sign England right-back Kieran Tripper, 31, for £12 million from Atletico Madrid, and Chris Wood, 30, for £25 million.

Newcastle is still in second place, two points above safety, after a recent draw against Watford.

As a result, they’re in desperate need of reinforcements, and SunSport examines five possible targets for the winter window.

Throughout January, Newcastle pushed hard to sign the Sevilla centre-back, who has made 28 appearances this season.

However, they are believed to have already had two bids rejected for as much as £21 million, indicating that the Spaniards are not interested in selling.

Sevilla, on the other hand, is thought to be open to offers of around £40 million for the 28-year-old defender, who has also played for Nantes in France.

Lille star Botman was at the top of manager Eddie Howe’s wish list, but a number of bids, including one for £35 million, were turned down.

And the interest is justified, as the centre-back, who made 47 appearances last season, helped Lille win Ligue 1 ahead of PSG.

Botman is regarded as untouchable by the French champions, implying a high price tag, but Newcastle are desperate for defensive stability.

The 35-year-old Costa Rican goalkeeper is a league and cup winner for PSG, and was their undisputed No. 1 until this summer.

However, since the arrival of 22-year-old Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma, Navas’ position has been jeopardized.

He has still appeared 17 times, but his future is uncertain, prompting reports that Newcastle is in talks to sign the South American goalkeeper.

After three seasons in Italy, Arsenal’s former Welsh midfielder, 31, has been placed on Juventus’ transfer list and is available for signing.

Ramsey has only played 112 minutes this season, and Juve are looking to get rid of his £400,000-per-week salary.

Newcastle, on the other hand, is in a position to match or come close to matching the massive salary, and would love to have a player with such an in-depth understanding of the English game.

Newcastle are looking for a left-sided player capable of playing at the back or further afield after failing to sign Lucas Digne, who signed with Everton.

According to Marca, the Toon are willing to TRIPLE Gosens’ Atalanta wages to around £55,000 per week.

Newcastle is said to be ready to sign Gosens, 27, despite the German’s absence from the club since September due to injury.