Newcastle quoted ‘premium’ fees, Chelsea’s interest in Digne, and the Brexit battle for academy stars in the transfer news.

In this week’s Northern Notebook, Newcastle struggle to get good value for money, Everton’s Rafa Benitez wins support, and clubs expand their scouting operations in the United Kingdom.

Newcastle United’s owners are fighting selling clubs who charge a “Newcastle premium” in the January transfer window.

Kieran Trippier was unveiled on Friday morning as the club’s first major signing of the January transfer window, but the club’s owners are looking to add five more players.

The Trippier deal, which includes a £12 million upfront payment, is the ideal combination of the right player at the right price, but they are also encountering valuations that they believe have been inflated for their benefit elsewhere.

Newcastle must balance high valuations with their desire to add another center-back and a forward before their crucial relegation clash with Watford on January 15th.

Newcastle had a £30 million bid for Lille’s excellent Holland centre-back Sven Botman rejected earlier this week, and Sevilla has valued Diego Carlos at £35 million.

United’s owners believe both valuations have been inflated because European football is aware of the Saudi PIF’s wealth, which owns a majority stake in the club.

The problem for Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi is that they don’t want to exhaust Newcastle’s financial flexibility in the January window, which is notoriously difficult to find value in.

The summer window is much easier to navigate, but if Newcastle stays in the Championship, the plan will be put on hold for several years.

There would be a willingness to loosen the budget to get deals done, according to a senior source, but they have always talked about doing things differently and planning for the long run.

It is hoped that a second agreement will be reached before the Watford match.

They’re in talks with Barcelona about forward Philipe Coutinho and defender Samuel Umtiti, among other players.

While Coutinho has joined Aston Villa, Umtiti is a loan option for the Catalan club, which is looking to reduce its wage bill this month.

Another issue is persuading him to join, though the club is hopeful that Trippier’s decision to leave La Liga for the Premier League will persuade.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Transfer news: Newcastle quoted ‘premium’ fees, Chelsea’s Digne interest and Brexit battle for academy stars