Newcastle rumours, Gomez to Leicester, and Man United’s waiting game in the January transfer window of 2022

Newcastle rumours, Gomez to Leicester, and Man Utd’s waiting game in the January transfer window of 2022

I’ve put together a list of what every Premier League club requires in January.

Premier League clubs frequently choose to remain quiet during the January transfer window, deferring long-term squad development until the summer.

However, with the race to stay in the division and finish in the top four likely to be tight – and clubs forced to squeeze in a large number of matches due to Covid-19 cancellations – every manager may want to go shopping.

This month, we can expect the following from each club:

Mikel Arteta may have spent January trying to persuade Arsenal to buy him a new striker before Arsenal’s match against Leeds United on December 18th.

Arsenal appeared to be without a frontline attacker with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang declared persona non grata – and the Gunners would be delighted if his wages were paid in January.

At Elland Road, Gabriel Martinelli scored twice.

Arsenal would almost certainly go ahead if a top-flight option became available; Dusan Vlahovic has been mentioned several times.

However, the reality is that Arteta has attempted to acquire players of a specific age and type, and such transactions are extremely difficult to complete in the middle of the season.

With the exception of a couple of fringe players, and barring a major sale, it wouldn’t surprise me if they ended the January window with nearly the same first-team squad as they began.

Read more: 5 Arsenal transfer targets and why the African Cup of Nations could speed up the hunt for a new midfielder

Given Aston Villa’s recent spending, as well as the fact that Steven Gerrard is new to his role and would be better off spending the next few months assessing his current squad, January is likely to be relatively quiet.

There are, however, some exceptions to this rule.

Due to the injury to Marvellous Nakamba and the change in Douglas Luiz’s role to become a box-to-box player, there is room for a defensive midfielder, as well as a left-back backup to Matt Targett.

Still, don’t expect Villa to spend like they have in previous transfer windows.

Even if Thomas Frank accepts that doing business will be difficult, there are two obvious requirements.

Brentford require a natural right wing-back, allowing Sergi Canos to play higher up the field.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

January transfer window 2022 predictions: Crazy Newcastle rumours, Gomez to Leicester and Man Utd waiting game