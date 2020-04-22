Newcastle shortlist four elite bosses and PSG, Chelsea stars

Newcastle have narrowed their shortlist of potential post-takeover managers to four names.

The Magpies are in the process of being bought out by PCP Capital Partners, who have paid a non-refundable £17m deposit to Mike Ashley ahead of their proposed takeover.

While the deal is yet to be ratified by the Premier League – who are facing pressure from Amnesty International – Newcastle are already making plans to progress when the deal goes through.

Arturo Vidal is said to be a target, the midfielder open to a reunion with fellow Juventus alumnus Massimiliano Allegri.

But Edinson Cavani has also emerged as a possible option to reinforce the club’s attack.

ESPN FC say 33-year-old Cavani, the subject of interest from Chelsea and Manchester United as recently as January, might be pursued by an invigorated Newcastle.

Willian and Dries Mertens will also be approached, but the club is ‘aware signing any of the trio will be challenging’.

Newcastle are already ‘working with top agents in Europe’ in an attempt to ‘improve their chances of attracting a top-level manager,’ with four names mentioned.

Allegri is one of the ‘leading contenders’, alongside former St James’ Park favourite Rafa Benitez, currently with Dalian Yifang in the Chinese Super League.

They will be considered alongside Lucien Favre of Borussia Dortmund, as well as the unattached former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The prospective new Newcastle owners ‘believe they can put together an offer and project to attract any of their targets,’ comparable to how Everton attracted a coach the calibre of Carlo Ancelotti.

