Newcastle showed character against Norwich, but the window for bringing in big-name players in January is rapidly closing.

Despite their wealth, Newcastle may struggle to find the players needed to stay in the Premier League after being held hostage by their relegation rivals.

Your new team, which has recently been flush with cash, is winless and in last place in the Premier League.

On the eve of your first match as coach, you test positive for Covid.

Your centre back is sent off for dragging Teemu Pukki to the ground eight minutes and 52 seconds into a must-win match against your relegation rivals.

EddieHowe, this is your life.

Norwich City’s mini-revival, which was sparked by the sacked Daniel Farke and continued by his successor Dean Smith, ensured that, despite being only one place above Newcastle in the table, they arrived three points ahead of their hosts.

This was a game that neither team could afford to lose, and it was one that Newcastle had to win.

It felt as if the club’s new era had finally begun as Howe took his seat in the home dugout for the first time since his appointment three weeks ago.

But, with Ciaran Clark in central defense, no new era can truly begin.

Joelinton smashed speculative shots high into the stands from 30 yards out, scoring seven goals in 82 Premier League games.

Alan Shearer, part of Amazon Prime’s all-star ensemble for this week’s midweek bonanza of football, uttered knowingly “welcome to Newcastle, Eddie” when Fabian Schar went to ground clutching his hamstring after 22 minutes.

The majority of Newcastle’s players find themselves in the unusual situation of playing for a club that has no long-term plans for them.

Keep the club in the Premier League, and many of them will be rewarded with a spot on the transfer list, where they will be replaced by more high-profile and, ultimately, more talented replacements.

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has loftier goals than squaring off against Norwich City.

If Newcastle’s players were unsure about their future, they didn’t show it on the pitch.

While not enough to earn a crucial three points, this was a spirited, determined performance that should instill some confidence moving forward.

The only disappointment is that they had to play 81 minutes plus eight extra minutes due to a man shortage.

That’s it.

