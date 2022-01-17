Newcastle United and Manchester United are vying for Amadou Haidara, but RB Leipzig is hesitant to sell in the January transfer window.

Newcastle United and Manchester United are battling it out for Amadou Haidara, but RB Leipzig is hesitant to sell in the January transfer window.

MANCHESTER UNITED is reportedly in a bidding war with Newcastle for RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara.

Both clubs, however, are expected to struggle to sign the 23-year-old in January, according to reports.

Ralf Rangnick, who joined Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in December, was rumored to be considering a reunion with the Mali international, according to SunSport.

The Magpies have recently joined the Red Devils in their pursuit of the two-time Austrian Bundesliga champion.

Eddie Howe’s side are reportedly willing to pay him around £160,000 per week to make him their highest-paid player.

However, in a setback for both clubs, SPORT1 reporter Patrick Berger has stated that a summer transfer is more likely due to Leipzig’s aversion to selling him.

Premier League clubs may now have to wait until the next transfer window to bring him to England, when his £33 million release clause kicks in.

If he leaves Germany, United could be the frontrunners to sign him, with the player being a fan of the Old Trafford club.

“Amadou Haidara, who dreams of playing in the UK (favorite club as a kid: (hashtag)MUFC),” Berger tweeted.

“Discussions are ongoing.”

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, has a very clear POV (point of view).

“There is no interest in selling the midfielder in the winter!”

“In the summer, a €40 million [£33 million] release clause kicks in.”

Haidara is currently competing in the Africa Cup of Nations, where he has played in Mali’s first two group matches against Tunisia and Gambia.

This season, he has scored three goals in 18 games for Leipzig in all competitions.

