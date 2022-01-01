Newcastle United are closing in on a deal for Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier as they negotiate a relegation clause.

According to reports, Newcastle United are close to completing a deal to sign England international Kieran Trippier.

The Magpies are in the midst of a relegation battle and are in desperate need of players in the January transfer window.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle is growing optimistic about landing Trippier.

Newcastle have the joint-worst defense in the Premier League, and one of manager Eddie Howe’s top priorities is to improve the backline.

The 31-year-old would join on a permanent basis, but ‘both sides are looking to protect themselves’ if Newcastle drops to the second tier.

Trippier, who has previously played in the Premier League for Burnley and Tottenham, may not want to play Championship football if the Magpies are relegated, and a relegation release clause could be added to his contract.

Manchester United, on the other hand, could pose a significant threat to Newcastle.

Trippier has been a target for the Red Devils for some time, and they even made a summer bid to sign him.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the first-team right-back, would benefit from Trippier’s presence.

In addition, United will be able to provide Champions League football in the 2021-22 season.

Ralf Rangnick’s ultra-pressing style would suit Trippier’s high energy.

