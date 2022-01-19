Newcastle United are hoping to finalize a £35 million deal for Diego Carlos before their match against Leeds United.

Newcastle United are hoping to complete a £35 million deal for Diego Carlos before their match against Leeds.

Newcastle are hoping to tie up another deal before the weekend, but they are in a race against time to sign the Sevilla defender.

Newcastle United is working feverishly to complete a deal for Diego Carlos of Sevilla in time for Saturday’s crucial match against Leeds United.

The Magpies have made a £35 million bid for Carlos, who has emerged as their top defensive target following Lille’s refusal to let Netherlands international Sven Botman leave.

Carlos is said to be interested in Newcastle’s offer, and personal terms would not be an issue, though sources in Spain claim he is not actively pushing to leave.

Carlos has accompanied the team to Valencia for the La Liga match on Wednesday night, indicating that no bid has yet been accepted for the Brazil international.

Sevilla has made it clear that they will only consider a ridiculously high offer for Carlos, which could force Newcastle to match their club record of £40 million for Joelinton.

There are other options on Newcastle’s list, including Liverpool’s Nat Phillips, but the club has set an internal deadline of completing a deal before Saturday’s crucial trip to Leeds United.

Given the work permit requirements, that appears to be a difficult task.

On Saturday, Newcastle’s golden opportunity to close the gap on relegation rivals Watford was thwarted by defensive hesitancy, and Eddie Howe agrees that a central defender is needed to improve his options.

However, the club is once again having issues with rivals applying a “Newcastle premium” to valuations.

While players appear to be more open to moving – personal terms aren’t an issue for the club – they are faced with the prospect of overpaying for players or walking away.

And, according to my sources at Newcastle, they are adamant about not overpaying and setting a precedent for future negotiations.

“Agents and clubs will see how we operate,” a senior source predicted.

However, when the player is of sufficient quality – and Carlos, despite his age of 28, falls into that category – there is wiggle room.

The club is working on multiple deals at the same time, and there is interest in Benfica’s.

