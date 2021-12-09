Newcastle United are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny in January, with Eddie Howe putting together a five-man shortlist.

Newcastle United are interested in signing Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny in a January transfer, with Eddie Howe putting together a five-man shortlist.

According to reports, Newcastle is interested in signing Arsenal star Mohamed Eleny in January.

Since taking over as manager of the Gunners, Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny has been a bit-part player.

This season, he’s been relegated to the bench and has only played in the Premier League on a few occasions.

According to the Mirror, Toon boss Eddie Howe is set to make a move for the 29-year-old next month.

His contract expires in June, but the Magpies are willing to pay a small fee to sign him six months sooner.

Elneny is believed to be one of five players on Howe’s wishlist ahead of the new transfer window.

The four other reported targets are Tottenham Hotspur’s Joe Rodon, Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, Lille’s Sven Botman, and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Mathias Ginter.

After leading the Magpies to their first win of the season last weekend, Howe has instilled confidence in his players that they have what it takes to stay in the Premier League.

Players will be more inclined to join Howe’s revolution if the club can demonstrate that it is not destined for relegation.

Elneny has been linked with a move to Galatasaray and Besiktas in Turkey.

The midfielder spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Besiktas in Istanbul.

While on loan in Turkey, he appeared 36 times and was reportedly close to returning in the summer before talks fell through.

Elneny, on the other hand, has only played 149 minutes of Premier League football this season and appears to be on the verge of leaving Arsenal.

It’s just a question of whether it’ll be for a bargain in January or a summer free transfer.

