Newcastle United are interested in signing Odion Ighalo in a surprise January transfer, and the ex-Manchester United striker is open to returning to the Premier League.

Newcastle United are interested in signing Odion Ighalo in a surprise January transfer, with the ex-Manchester United striker willing to return to the Premier League.

According to reports, Newcastle United are interested in signing former Manchester United star Odio Ighalo.

The 32-year-old striker is currently with Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia, where he has nine goals this season.

After his loan spell at United ended, he moved to the Middle East, scoring five goals in 23 games for the Red Devils.

He’d also consider relocating to St. Louis.

According to Sky Sports, the match will take place at St. James’ Park.

Al Shabab are said to have spoken to Ighalo about a possible transfer, with Eddie Howe’s 19th-placed side in desperate need of new players.

Newcastle continue to be linked with a number of players as the January transfer window approaches.

Tottenham defender Joe Rodon is the latest to be allowed to leave on loan.

Lille defender Sven Botman is also a top target, with the Magpies also interested in signing a right-back, possibly Kieran Trippier.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

However, United may face competition from Newcastle for Trippier, as both clubs are interested in Barcelona’s Moussa Dembele.

Philippe Coutinho, his teammate, is another player the Toon are keeping an eye on as they try to avoid relegation.

Howe has only managed one win in his first seven games, but with Newcastle only six points from safety, there is still time to turn things around.

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.