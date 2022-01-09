Newcastle United are looking for a new striker and a new center-back after signing Kieran Trippier for £12 million.

Newcastle United are looking for a new striker and a new center-back after completing the £12 million deal for Kieran Trippier.

Senior sources tell Mark Douglas that Trippier will be announced as the first signing of the new era at St James’ Park, with more to follow.

It says a lot about Kieran Trippier’s quality that he’s already started working on his coaching qualifications.

Newcastle’s new right-back is an England international and a La Liga winner who is leaving an elite European club that didn’t want him to leave.

He brings pace, creativity, dead ball quality, and a “brilliant mentality,” according to one Newcastle insider.

Newcastle has agreed to pay Atletico Madrid £12 million in advance, and he will be announced on Wednesday after arriving in the North East at lunchtime.

Trippier is regarded as a consummate professional and game student.

As a result, it should come as no surprise that he has already enlisted the help of Gareth Southgate and Sean Dyche in advance of his retirement.

The good news for Newcastle supporters is that he is still “hungry,” and he believes the club can compete at the top end of the Premier League by the end of his contract, which runs until 2024.

As far as statements go, it’s a fairly forceful one from new owners who have always understood the importance of getting off to a fast start in January to generate momentum and answer some of the lingering questions about their credibility in football circles.

They’ve landed their top target, and they’re hopeful that a second deal will be announced in time for the player to be integrated before their match against Watford on January 15th.

According to a senior source, the club is looking for a striker and a center-back, ideally before the visit of Watford, who have always been seen as a key opponent in their bid to stay in the Premier League.

Football is being prioritized over other factors, which is a departure from the club’s previous transfer policy.

The need for points this month – Watford comes before a crucial trip to Leeds – is driving their decision to act quickly on the Trippier deal, even if it means stretching the budget.

