Newcastle United has joined the race for Amadou Haidara, with Howe reportedly ready to spend £80 million on the RB Leipzig star.

According to reports, Newcastle United are interested in signing Amadou Haidara of RB Leipzig.

Following Ralf Rangnick’s arrival, the Malian was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

Rangnick, who worked with Haidara at RB Leipzig, is said to be keen on a reunion at Old Trafford.

Newcastle, however, wants to stifle the potential transfer, according to the Mail.

They go on to say that Eddie Howe’s side is willing to pay a package worth up to £80 million, including wages.

The Toon see Haidara as a possible leader for this group, and not just for this season’s relegation fight.

However, they may have to pay a premium to persuade the 23-year-old to join.

Newcastle would be willing to pay him around £160,000 per week to make him their highest-paid player.

Even with this salary, the midfielder may be sceptical about the project.

There is a £33 million release clause in Haidara’s contract, according to reports.

He’s currently in Cameroon, where he’s representing Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Newcastle will be busy this month as their new Saudi owners try to equip Howe and his team with the tools they need to avoid relegation.

Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier has already joined the club for £12m.

The Toon have matched Burnley’s £25 million release clause for Chris Wood.

Hugo Ekitike, a 19-year-old striker from Reims, has also been linked with a move to Newcastle.

Newcastle is currently in second place in the Premier League, having won just one of their 19 games so far this season.

They are, however, only two points away from safety.

Last weekend, however, they were knocked out of the FA Cup by third-tier Cambridge United.

