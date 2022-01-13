Newcastle United have failed in their second bid for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos after offering £21 million, owing to the Spaniards’ unwillingness to sell.

Newcastle United have failed in their second bid for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, despite offering £21 million and the Spaniards’ reluctance to sell.

The Toon are in desperate need of a new centre-back, having already signed England international Kieran Trippier.

Eddie Howe had Lille midfielder Sven Botman at the top of his wish list, but a number of offers, including one for £35 million, were turned down.

With the deal seemingly dead in the water, the newly wealthy Magpies are eyeing Sevilla defender Carlos, who is 28 years old.

Newcastle officials returned with an improved £21 million bid after their initial offer was turned down earlier in the week.

According to Marca, this has also been rejected because Sevilla is unwilling to sell.

Carlos’ contract has a £67 million release clause that runs out at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Sevilla are thought to be open to offers of around £40 million.

Carlos leaving the LaLiga giants this month is, according to Marca, “unthinkable.”

Newcastle are also interested in 20-year-old Monaco starlet Benoit Badiashile.

However, the French whiz suffered an injury while playing for the Ligue 1 side on Sunday, which could put a stop to any possible move this month.

In the meantime, Chris Wood has joined Newcastle’s squad.

The £25 million transfer fee for the ex-Burnley midfielder is a Premier League record for a 30-year-old player.

With injured Callum Wilson ruled out for two months, Wood is expected to make an immediate impact in Howe’s starting XI.

