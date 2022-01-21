Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that the club will travel to Saudi Arabia for warm-weather training following the controversial takeover.

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia owns Toon, but the Magpies’ manager has not said whether he and his team will meet with Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

After the international break and the FA Cup fourth round weekend, Newcastle will not play again until February 8.

They’ll play a game while they’re there, and Howe is hoping that the break in Jeddah will help them stay alive.

“I believe it is worthwhile,” Howe said.

The accommodations will be excellent, and we will be well taken care of.

“A lot of the Covid protocols at the training ground encourage isolation, which is understandable, but it doesn’t help foster the team spirit and togetherness needed to stay in the division.

“It’s critical that we promote unity, so going away is a fantastic idea.”

“We’ll try to put in some good work and return as a cohesive unit.”

Given Saudi Arabia’s human-rights record, the trip is sure to draw criticism.

“It’s a football decision,” Howe added.

It will be a work training camp with a game; it is critical that everyone understands that we will be very active.

“We’re doing it for the players’ sake as we fight to stay in the division.”

Following a “fruitless” week in the transfer market, Howe also revealed that no new arrivals are expected before tomorrow’s match at Elland Road.

The Magpies have been pursuing Diego Carlos of Sevilla and Jesse Lingard of Manchester United.

“It’s been a slightly frustrating week for us,” Howe said.

“We’re on the verge of missing a deadline and are scrambling to improve the team.”

“However, this week’s search has proven futile.

“This has been a particularly difficult window, and I don’t expect it to change.”

