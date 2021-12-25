Newcastle United manager Harry Redknapp says: “I’m backing Eddie Howe to pull off a survival miracle.”

Newcastle will struggle to sign top players, but I believe Eddie Howe can pull off a miracle and save the club.

MANCHESTER CITY supporters should save a few bottles of the Christmas bubbly for another title celebration in May.

But that will be nothing compared to the brawl they’ll have in the North East if Newcastle saves their Premier League skins, as I expect.

I may be in the minority, but many people believe the richest club in the world will be playing in the Championship next season.

It’s easy to see why, too, because no one has ever made it through the season after taking 14 games to get their first three points.

So I’m not predicting that Newcastle will suddenly start giving everyone else a hard time in the coming months.

But, on the other hand, no side has ever had anywhere near as much money to throw around, and that could be the key — especially with that crowd behind them.

It won’t be easy to recruit the top players they want because many will be hesitant to sign long-term contracts if they don’t know what division they’ll be in next year.

But I’m confident they’ll get two or three in January, and I have a gut feeling they’ll pull it off.

Pep Guardiola’s biggest headache at City is deciding who to leave out, rather than signing players, as Eddie Howe’s is.

Last week, two of his players made the decision easy for him when Jack Grealish and Phil Foden went clubbing and Pep left them both on the bench at Newcastle.

I couldn’t believe it when I heard what they’d done, especially given the circumstances: a Christmas night out and both of them being in lumber for the second time.

It’s insane.

Look, Foden is a fantastic player, and as I’ve previously stated, I love watching Grealish play.

They must, however, learn how to behave, as Pep will not tolerate any misbehavior.

Jack has a big couple of months ahead of him, and he needs to keep his head down because, as I mentioned, he has to do everything twice.

When I was a manager, I used to dread picking up the newspaper at this time of year and reading about the players’ misbehavior.

Of course, there was the time when I was Tottenham manager and banned the Christmas party… only to discover that the players had held one the day before.

They were also planning to hire… at West Ham.

