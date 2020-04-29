Newcastle United ‘prepared to make Mauricio Pochettino the third-highest paid boss in the world’

Newcastle United are reportedly prepared to make Mauricio Pochettino one of the best-paid managers in the world, should the impending takeover go through.

According to Sky Sports News on Wednesday, Pochettino is wanted by the North East club who are currently the subject of a £300million bid, led by Amanda Staveley and backed by the wealth of the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Should the deal go through, it is expected that wholesale changes and investment will be in the offing, including a change in management.

Current boss Steve Bruce is likely to be given until the end of the season by any new owners. However, for the long-term vision of the club it is likely that change will be sought – with Pochettino one of the names in the frame.

And according to Sky Sports, the Argentine is in fact the club’s first choice, with a £19m-a-year deal thought to be being prepared to entice the former Tottenham boss to Tyneside.

That figure would make him the third-highest paid manager in the world, with only Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City earning more.

The potential arrival of Pochettino at St James’ Park has already caught the attention of Dimitar Berbatov, who believes the arrival of such an individual would pave the way for major signings to follow suit.

‘If the rumours are true, and Newcastle are looking at appointing Mauricio Pochettino, it would be a great move for the team,’ he told Betfair.

‘If he goes there then it will be the first sign from the new owners, to the players they are targeting, that the club means business.

‘If you put Pochettino in charge at Newcastle and you go and speak to players, trust me they will pay more attention and take the offer seriously, and I’m talking about big players as well.

‘I know Gareth Bale is among those who have been linked with the club. I’m sure Newcastle will want to rebuild with some top names.

‘The biggest factor that would persuade Pochettino to go to St James’ Park would be having the funds to buy players.’

It is thought that the prospective owners would seek the return of Rafa Benitez, should they fail to land Pochettino.