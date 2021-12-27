Newcastle United supporter holds up amusing sign urging Cristiano Ronaldo to join the club from Manchester United this summer.

A HOPEFUL Newcastle fan used a hilarious sign to entice Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester United.

Following their £300 million Saudi takeover, the Toon army is expecting a busy few transfer windows ahead.

And one supporter has set his sights high by attempting to persuade Ronaldo, who is 36 years old, to move to St James’ Park.

‘It’s nearly 2022 NUFC is the club for you,’ said the wishful thinker, holding up a banner.

They even created a mock-up of the Portugal captain wearing a Newcastle shirt.

Even Ronaldo couldn’t save United from defeat in Newcastle, as Edison Cavani’s equalizer saved them a point.

Just seven minutes into the game, Allan Saint-Maximin’s stunning solo opener put the hosts on track, and the forward took over from there.

United avoided defeat as a result of Cavani’s equalizer, but Newcastle felt cheated.

Newcastle hit the post, but David de Gea came up with a world-class save late in the game to keep the game tied.

“I thought we deserved three points on the balance of the game,” said Sean Longstaff.

“We gave ourselves a lot of chances – the most we’ve given ourselves in a long time.”

“So it’s a disappointed dressing room, but we know we can put in those kinds of performances, and that’s a huge boost.”

“The manager stated that we created a lot of chances and played well, and that it was a commendable performance.”

“Now we have to do it once a week.”

We know we’ll gain points if we perform like that.”