Newcastle United transfer news: Kieran Trippier is expected to be available for the club’s next match.

Any business done in Newcastle this month will be done with a sense of urgency – but also with a focus on value for money.

Newcastle United are hoping to complete a deal for England and Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier in time for their January match against Watford.

The deal isn’t done yet, and Newcastle will have to improve on their initial offer to bring the player to St James’ Park – but I’m told the new owners are hopeful that months of planning will pay off.

A deal could be signed as soon as the end of this week if they can reach an agreement on a fee.

Trippier has been approached about a move and has expressed interest in joining a team in the midst of a relegation battle, but negotiations over potential release clauses have yet to be finalized.

The defender started against Raya Vallecano for Atletico Madrid on Sunday, indicating that the initial offer will need to be improved.

His club, on the other hand, is eager to get a high price from a player who is nearing the end of his contract and wants to return to England before the World Cup next winter.

His first choice in the summer was to join Manchester United, but that deal fell through and they will not pursue it again.

Chelsea is said to be interested, but no contact has been made so far, leaving Newcastle with a clear path to a deal.

At his pre-match press conference, Simeone confirmed Trippier could leave – albeit reluctantly: “We have always had to live with these situations; important and very good players within the team who have potential to leave.”

“After that, it will be up to the footballer to decide.”

As a result, we’ll try to keep track of what’s going on and find solutions.

“He’s a key player for our team, and we coaches can’t do much about players’ decisions; all we can do is tell Trippier how important he is to the team.”

The owners of Newcastle United wanted to be first out of the gate.

