Newcastle United vs. Manchester United LIVE: Stream, TV channel, kick-off time, and team news for Premier League match.

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United LIVE: Stream, TV channel, kick-off time, and team news for the Premier League match

MANCHESTER UNITED is back in action after a 16-day layoff.

Because of a Covid outbreak at their training ground, the Red Devils haven’t played since a 1-0 win over Norwich on December 11.

Ralf Rangnick has implemented a more structured approach since taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager.

In his first three games in charge, he has two 1-0 victories over the Canaries and Palace, as well as a 1-1 Champions League draw at home against Young Boys.

And against a Newcastle side mired in relegation, another win is expected.

Only Norwich are ahead of Eddie Howe’s Magpies in the table.

‘We could just get rid of the Queen!’

Ralf Rangnick sparked outrage last week when he suggested scrapping the League Cup for Premier League teams in an interview.

When it comes to the festive football calendar, however, he is firmly on the side of tradition.

“I’ve been watching Premier League football for the last 40 years, so when it was the First Division,” Rangnick said.

“And I’m aware of the tradition of playing football on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, the 27th, 30th, and even New Year’s Day or the 2nd of January.”

“So, if someone came up with the idea of abolishing something, we could talk about abolishing five o’clock tea, the Queen, or whatever.”

“This is all part of this country’s tradition, and for the first time in my career, I’m very excited to be a part of it.”

Man Utd vs. Newcastle

Manchester United returns to action this weekend when they travel to Newcastle.

Ralf Rangnick’s team hasn’t played since December 11, when the training ground was shut down due to a Covid outbreak.

“As you probably know, we had to close Carrington for four days – Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday,” Rangnick said ahead of the game.

“We were down to eight outfield players and three goalkeepers in our last training session before the break.”

“We started training on Tuesday and had 14 or 15 players on the first day, 18 to 20 on Wednesday, and 25 on Thursday.”

“With the exception of Paul Pogba, we had all of the players available at training, which is a huge improvement from a week ago when we only had 17 players available.”

“Everyone appears to be in good health, and if things continue as they are, we…

