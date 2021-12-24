Newcastle United vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, and team news for the festive Premier League match.

Manchester United returns to Premier League action against Newcastle United after what seems like an eternity.

Following a Covid-19 outbreak at Carrington, the Red Devils have not played in the Premier League for over two weeks, following a 1-0 win over Norwich on December 11.

Ralf Rangnick’s side, on the other hand, can now lace up their boots and face Eddie Howe’s relegation-threatened Magpies.

The German defended his club’s vaccination record after a slew of positive tests among his staff over the last fortnight.

“The Premier League will do everything possible to keep the league safe and the situation around the players safe,” he said.

“We do that on a regular basis, and we encourage players to be disciplined when it comes to contact.”

“We also need to ensure that the majority of the players have been vaccinated.”

I’m aware that our club has a high vaccination rate.

“The past two weeks have demonstrated that even if you’ve been vaccinated two or three times, you can still contract the virus, particularly the new virus.”

“At the very least, you’re protected from severe symptoms, and most of our positive players had very mild symptoms and didn’t suffer.”

In either case, both teams can relax and watch the Boxing Day matches unfold before their own match the next day.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast the match on Monday Night Football.

Premier League coverage begins at 7 p.m., while Main Event coverage begins at 7.30 p.m.

Rangnick is hoping to see Raphael Varane return to the United squad after an eight-game absence.

Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan Bissaka are also doubts, causing a minor injury headache for the club’s defense.

Paul Pogba is still out but getting back in shape, while Nemanja Matic is still a question mark.

Anthony Martial is still out with a muscle problem, but Edinson Cavani is close to returning to full fitness after a tendon problem that forced him to spend time in Uruguay.

Going into the Christmas break, Eddie Howe’s team is in reasonably good shape.

The only two players in doubt for the match are Federico Fernandez and Jamal Lewis.

