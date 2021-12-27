Newcastle United vs. Manchester United: Player ratings and analysis after Edinson Cavani saves the visitors from a deserved defeat.

Newcastle United gave fans hope that they could still escape relegation, but Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has a slew of problems to deal with.

Manchester United is in desperate need of a New Year’s resolution, but Edison Cavani is one player they cannot afford to overlook.

Even if Ralf Rangnick’s revolution is still a work in progress, he does have one striker who is ready to go.

Barcelona, who believe they can sign him in January based on rumors in the Spanish press, should be rectified first thing on Tuesday morning – and Rangnick must promote the forward to more than cameo appearances like this.

Cavani’s experience and uncanny ability to spot an opening made the difference between a humiliating defeat and a chastening evening that ended with a reward for a disjointed and ill-disciplined Manchester United.

The fact that Rangnick has a long list of issues to work on – or how much Newcastle deserved three points for their valiant efforts – is not obscured by a sloppy second-half goal.

Eddie Howe appeared to have had more success than his opponent in imprinting a high-intensity pressing game on his charges at a raucous St James’ Park.

For long stretches, Newcastle were sensational, and their performance deserved a win that would have given their season a boost.

Allan Saint-Maximin was the pivot of Howe’s plan to put Newcastle back on top by squeezing their opponents, but the transformation of £40 million striker Joelinton into a number six who breaks play and breaks into opponents’ halves hints at the progress Howe has made.

Only one team played with ferocity and strained every sinew this season, and that team was the only one to win a game.

When Jacob Murphy and then Miguel Almiron were denied at the death, it summed up their bad luck.

Injury to Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson added to their sense of injustice.

In January, Howe will be hoping to receive reinforcements.

Rangnick, on the other hand, has a lot to do in the next five months.

His obvious dissatisfaction points to issues that go beyond the identity of the man on the sideline.

