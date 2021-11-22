Newcastle United want Harry Winks to join them, with Eddie Howe targeting the Tottenham midfielder as his first signing.

Newcastle United are interested in acquiring Harry Winks, with Eddie Howe targeting the Tottenham midfielder as his first Toon signing.

According to reports, Newcastle United are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks this January.

In order to keep the Toon up, new boss Eddie Howe wants to improve the quality of his engine room.

Winks has ten England caps under his belt.

However, under Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo, he has lost his way in recent seasons.

Newcastle want to give Winks a chance to revitalize his career, according to the Mail.

The Spurs academy graduate has fallen down the pecking order in North London due to a lack of consistent game time and a lack of confidence.

He’s played behind Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli, and Giovani Lo Celso for the majority of the season.

New manager Antonio Conte, on the other hand, has offered him a way back from the brink at his boyhood club.

With the score at 3-2, Winks came on for the final 17 minutes of the Italian’s first game in charge against Vitesse Arnhem.

In the absence of Skipp and Lo Celso, he then started yesterday’s 2-1 win over Leeds United and played the entire 90 minutes.

Weston McKennie, a Juventus midfielder, has also been offered to Newcastle on a temporary basis.

However, they may have to compete with Tottenham Hotspur, who have also been offered the 23-year-old American.

Conte’s side are rumored to be looking for a new midfielder, with Corentin Tolisso and Franck Kessie being mentioned.

Spurs may be able to sign Winks in January if they make a January signing.

Since Mauricio Pochettino handed him his debut in 2014, the Hemel Hempstead-born striker has made 181 appearances for Spurs.

