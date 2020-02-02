Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu discussing a last minute loan move

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu is discussing a loan move away from St James’ Park, with Celtic and a host of Championship clubs showing an interest.

Celtic have made an enquiry about taking Atsu on loan from Newcastle but his wages are likely to be an issue.

Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest are also interested and the Magpies would be prepared to let the winger go were his salary to be covered in full.

Fulham and Blackburn Rovers are also monitoring the 28-year-old.

Atsu has failed to score in 22 games for The Magpies this season, and has contributed four assists for his team-mates.

That sort of form has seen the winger become surplus to requirements under Steve Bruce and he is looking to seal a move away from Tyneside today.

Greek side Olympiacos have also shown an interest in Atsu after the Greek Super League champions sold star man Daniel Podence to Wolves for £19million on Thursday.

Atsu joined Newcastle in a £6.7m move from Chelsea in 2017, having spent the duration of his career on loan at Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth and Malaga.