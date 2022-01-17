Newcastle United’s owners are making exciting plans for the future, but they are concerned about the present.

On Saturday, Newcastle United’s big chance for progress was squandered as Watford’s January big spenders were relegated.

When the black and white narrative around Newcastle United begins to coalesce, the ownership group will know they’ve made progress.

The agenda on Tyneside has raced from recruitment to restructures with each of their 100 days as custodians of the club, deftly avoiding the reality of a team hurtling towards the Premier League’s point of no return.

It was the same way last week.

Sven Botman of Lille, one of Europe’s most promising young defenders, was tracked down for seven days but came up empty.

Then, on Saturday, at a sold-out St James’ Park, a defensive blunder proved costly.

Newcastle’s owners aren’t to blame for the mess, but with the stakes so high, they can’t afford a single blunder.

Saturday’s 90-minute encounter with reality – a tense 0-0 draw with a Watford side that should have won – was arguably the most damaging of the bunch.

Another big opportunity for Newcastle went begging, and a bad week was made worse by the fact that Leeds United beat West Ham in a surprise victory.

Teams like Newcastle, who have already played five of the bottom six at home this season and only managed one win, have every reason to be concerned about their future.

Newcastle had no reason to be as clumsy on Saturday, buoyed by the signings of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, the ultimate in pragmatic purchases.

The familiar issues of defensive hesitancy and a lack of control in midfield, however, exposed the flaws of a team that could be in 20th place by the time they play at Elland Road next week.

More signings are expected – a centre-back deal is almost certain to be completed in ‘good time’ for the trip to West Yorkshire – but the question is whether they will be sufficient.

This week is a crucial time for Newcastle’s ownership group, which is led by Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, a husband and wife team who together make up 10% of the consortium.

They’re juggling two priorities: negotiating good deals and staying out of jail.

