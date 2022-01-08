Newcastle vs. Cambridge: Player ratings and analysis as Kieran Trippier makes his Newcastle debut, but the Magpies are stunned.

Just over 24 hours after Newcastle announced Trippier’s arrival from Atletico Madrid, he made his FA Cup debut against Cambridge in the third round.

Newcastle defeats Cambridge 1-0 (Ironside 1956).

Kieran Trippier stated when he signed for Newcastle that he “likes to take chances and challenges,” and Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round reminded him of the magnitude of the task ahead of him.

Despite the hosts dominating for long periods and having goals disallowed for offside by both Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy, it was left to Joe Ironside – a boyhood Newcastle fan who idolized Alan Shearer as a kid – to open the scoring after an agonizingly long VAR check.

Trippier provided the added width and set up Murphy in the early stages, but the 26-year-old was unable to connect properly. Dimitar Mitov had kept the U’s in the tie, with Trippier providing the added width and setting up Murphy in the early stages.

Despite this, his new teammate, Newcastle’s first high-profile addition since the PiF’s takeover, consistently threatened pressing high down the right and restoring the backline’s composure.

That could not be said for Matt Ritchie, who was caught out of position on several occasions and was fortunate not to be penalized for wrestling Harvey Knibbs inside the box.

Trippier was also called upon to make up for Ryan Fraser’s absence, replacing him on set pieces and attempting a direct free-kick from a position similar to his most famous moment in the 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

With the exception of one overhit pass after a deft touch from Jonjo Shelvey, the right-back quickly brought a more creative approach to an attack that is still reliant on moments of vision from Allan Saint-Maximin.

There were already moments when Schar felt increasingly like he had the potential to become one of their attack’s focal points while also transforming the defense, as he searched for Trippier with his cross-field passes and raced through the middle to lay the ball off to Joelinton.

The new signing will no doubt have aided in the club’s impressive post-Christmas attendance of 51,395, which is no small feat against a team ranked 41 places below them in the football pyramid.

Eddie Howe’s attention now shifts to the January market and more reinforcements after another underwhelming performance at St James’ Park.

