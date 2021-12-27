Newcastle want Digne and Umtiti EXCLUSIVELY, Kounde is on his way to Chelsea LAST MINUTE, and Ferran Torres is set to join Barcelona.

Newcastle want Digne and Umtiti EXCLUSIVELY, Kounde is set to join Chelsea LAST MINUTE, and Ferran Torres is set to join Barcelona.

BARCELONA appear ready to continue their spending spree in January after completing the signing of Manchester City’s Ferran Torres.

Xavi is interested in a number of full backs, including Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are interested in signing big names Lucas Digne and Samuel Umtiti in January.

And we’ve got the most up-to-date information on Chelsea’s pursuit of Jules Kounde.

The January 1st transfer window opens and closes at 11 p.m. on the 31st.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break falling during the final week of the window.

Here you will find all the latest transfer news, gossip, and updates…

DEAL DIGNITY

Lucas Digne could be on his way to Newcastle next month if Eddie Howe can inspire a quick turnaround.

Rafa Benitez is set to sell the Frenchman in order to raise much-needed funds for Goodison’s transfer window recruitment.

And, following a squabble with Everton manager Ronald Koeman, the left back, who was purchased for £18 million from Barcelona in 2018, is a target for Newcastle United.

The proposed budget for bringing in talent is around £50 million, despite the fact that long-term money is no object at the world’s richest club following the Saudi takeover.

Digne, worth £25 million, would eat up half of the proposed fund, while Howe plans to bring in at least three more.

THE MAN IS SAM

Samuel Umtiti, the World Cup winner and misfit for Barcelona, has emerged as a £17 million target for relegation-threatened Newcastle.

At the cash-strapped Spanish giants, the 28-year-old defender has fallen out of favor with successive managers.

They’re also desperate to get rid of Umtiti’s £220,000-a-week salary.

However, following a takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium, the Toon could be one of the few clubs willing to spend big on the France international defender.

In order to drag Newcastle out of the relegation zone, Eddie Howe desperately needs experienced reinforcements in the January transfer window.

With the Magpies having conceded more goals than any other team in the division, shoring up a shaky defense is a top priority.

RAFFLE RAFFLE RAFFLE RAFFLE RAFFLE

Bayern Munich is intensifying their pursuit of Leeds United’s Raphinha.

The Bundesliga giants are ready to put Leeds’ resolve to the test in January, but they are willing to wait until next summer.

Leeds City Football Club value the Brazilian winger at around £60 million and claim they have had no contact with Bayern Munich.

The Yorkshire club is hopeful of reaching an agreement on a new contract…

