Newcastle want to sign Man City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko, despite the left-back only playing 56 minutes in the Premier League this season.

According to reports, Newcastle United are interested in signing Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko in January.

As they fight the drop, the winless Toon is in desperate need of reinforcements.

With six points from 12 games, Eddie Howe’s side is currently bottom of the Premier League table.

The club’s new Saudi owners, on the other hand, will not accept relegation without a fight.

Newcastle United are planning a big loan move for Ukrainian star Zinchenko, according to the Mail.

The 24-year-old full-back has played just 56 minutes for Pep Guardiola’s side in the Premier League this season.

He has previously resisted moves away from the Etihad, most recently rejecting Wolves in 2018 to return to City as a key player.

However, Joao Cancelo’s incredible form at left-back this season makes a Zinchenko comeback even more difficult.

BETTING OFFERS FOR BLACK FRIDAY: BEST SIGN-UP DEALS AND FREE BETS

On Wednesday night, he made a rare start in midfield against Paris Saint-Germain, but was replaced in the 54th minute with his team trailing 1-0.

“Obviously, I am here to help the team as much as I can,” Zinchenko said after the 2-1 victory.

I’m willing to play wherever the manager wants me to.

“Everyone is on the lookout for one another.”

On the field, everyone is attempting to achieve maximum results.

The backlash against PSG was incredible.”

If Zinchenko moves to Tyneside, he may be forced to play in the middle of the field on a more regular basis.

Howe wants good technicians in his engine room, and Jonjo Shelvey, the former Bournemouth manager, is expected to be crucial.

Since joining City from Ufa in 2016, Zinchenko has collected a plethora of trophies, including three Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and four League Cups.

His contract is set to expire in the year 2024.

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]