Newcastle will have to break the transfer record for Sven Botman due to Lille’s name price and the interest of two other Premier League clubs.

According to reports, Newcastle will have to break their transfer record in order to sign Lille centre-back Sven Botman.

The Magpies have been after the Dutch centre-back for some time, and if they are to land him, they will have to spend a lot of their newly acquired Saudi cash.

Last week, Lille turned down the Toon’s £30 million bid, despite Eddie Howe’s desire to strengthen his shaky defense.

After that, the deal was said to be off.

According to the Telegraph, it isn’t completely dead in the water.

Lille has set a £46m asking price for this window.

That’s £6 million more than the Toon paid for current record signing Joelinton, who cost £40 million.

The Magpies, on the other hand, are said to be up against two other Premier League clubs.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

After completing a £12 million deal to sign England international Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, the Magpies were rumored to be considering an improved offer.

Lille regard Botman, 21, as almost ‘untouchable,’ and will attempt to begin contract negotiations in the summer, despite the fact that his current contract does not expire until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Botman arrived at Lille in 2020 from Heerenveen in the Netherlands.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.

Last season, the defender appeared 47 times in all competitions as they defeated Paris Saint-Germain and Co. to win Ligue 1.

Lille has advanced to the Champions League last 16 this season, where they will play Chelsea.

Newcastle have also been linked with Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile, who is valued at £35 million, and are said to have held preliminary talks.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS