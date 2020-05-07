Newcastle will have to pay Tottenham £12.5m if they appoint Pochettino to replace Bruce this month

24 SHARES Share Tweet

Newcastle will have to pay Tottenham £12.5million if they want to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager this month.

The manager was sacked in November and was paid the same fee in compensation but part of the agreement means any club wishing to employ him within six months would have to repay Spurs that amount.

Sources told ESPN that the agreement expires at the end of this month which would allow the Magpies to appoint the Argentinian in-time for a proposed resumption of Premier League matches in mid-June.

Newcastle are on the verge of completing a £300million takeover led by a consortium backed by money from Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund and there are reports new owners are looking for a big name manager to replace Steve Bruce.

But Sportsmail revealed last month that Bruce is set to keep his job if the deal goes through with sources believing owners think an immediate change would be wrong.

Pochettino is thought to be keen to get back into management and would be happy to manage another Premier League side but has not indicated whether he would be interested in the job at St James’ Park.

The League still need to sign off on the takeover and have come under pressure from several groups to block a deal.

Amnesty International and the Human Rights Foundation have both written to the League’s chief executive Richard Masters, condemning Saudi Arabia’s record on human rights and calling for their bid to be rejected.

TV company beIN sports have also raised concerns over the issue of Premier League rights worth hundreds of millions of pounds being allegedly pirated by state-backed broadcasters in the country for the past three years.

Masters replied to Amnesty’s UK director Kate Allen to ensure that any deal would be examined with ‘rigour’.

A delay to the League approving a takeover could be financially beneficial for the Magpies if they did want to appoint Pochettino at a later date.