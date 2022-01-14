Newcastle will travel to Saudi Arabia for a warm-weather camp later this month for the first time since the controversial £305 million takeover.

Newcastle will travel to Saudi Arabia for a warm-weather camp this month for the first time since the controversial £305 million takeover.

NEWCASTLE will travel to Saudi Arabia later this month for a warm weather training camp, according to reports.

The trip will be the first of its kind since the country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) took over the company for £305 million.

According to the Mail, Eddie Howe, his staff, and the Magpies squad will travel to the desert nation on January 23.

The group is expected to meet with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the club’s chairman and PIF governor.

It’ll be interesting to see if Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman follows suit.

Given the widespread opposition to the deal, the trip is sure to draw criticism.

Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, treatment of LGBTQ(+) groups, and reports that the crown prince approved the ‘capture or killing’ of journalist Jamal Khashoggi prompted outrage from fans and prominent figures in the football world and beyond.

Amnesty International has also accused the government of’sportswashing.’

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Newcastle’s players have reportedly been told that they will fly out the day after their January 22 match against Leeds at Elland Road.

Some training sessions will be held for the group, as well as some PR and media events.

After their big-money arrivals this month, new signings Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier will join the group of travellers.

After the Magpies activated a clause in his Clarets contract, Wood, 30, signed a 212-year deal.

“I don’t think anyone ever thought it would be triggered,” he said.

“You are only worth what the club is willing to pay for you.”

That’s the way it is if Newcastle thought I was worth that much.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.

“You never know, you might look back in six months and say it was a great deal and it was all worth it.”

“In that sense, the deal’s number doesn’t bother me.”

“I don’t feel too old — I still have a lot to give and am in my prime.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS