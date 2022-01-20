Newcastle’s £29 million bid for Hugo Ekitike fell through due to ‘impossible bonuses,’ according to Reims president.

Newcastle failed to sign Hugo Ekitike for £29 million because of ‘impossible bonuses,’ according to Reims president.

Newcastle United’s £29 million offer for Hugo Ekitike was rejected by REIMS due to the ‘impossible bonuses’ included in the deal.

Callum Wilson, the struggling Toon’s top scorer, tore his calf against Manchester United on December 27 and will be out for two months.

As a result, manager Eddie Howe was desperate for offensive reinforcements, and he paid £25 million to Burnley for Chris Wood.

He was Newcastle’s second January signing, following full-back Kieran Trippier’s arrival from Atletico Madrid, but the Magpies are looking for even more reinforcements.

To sign striker Ekitike, the Premier League club will have to pay at least £24 million up front with ‘achievable bonuses.’

The 19-year-old only made his senior debut in August, but he has already scored eight goals and added three assists in Ligue 1.

According to Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot, Newcastle had already made an offer for him, but it was quickly rejected.

“It’s true that a lot of people have realized the quality of the player now,” he told Le Quotidien du Sport.

It is not surprising that he was formed with us.

“Newcastle positioned themselves, we talked about it, and they made us an offer that wasn’t right for us.”

“We have set the price quite high because we don’t want him to leave.”

They did offer us €35 million (£29 million) in total, but with so many bonuses, some of them were nearly impossible to reach.

“For example, if we win the Champions League, we want €30 million (£25 million) in cash and €10 million (£8.3 million) in bonuses.”

