Newcastle’s ambitions for the January 2022 transfer window, Manchester United’s moves, and the impact of Brexit on the Premier League are all discussed.

Newcastle's ambitions for the January transfer window of 2022 are discussed.

The January transfer window opens on Saturday, and despite the turmoil caused by Covid and Brexit, insiders expect deals to be made.

As clubs prepare for a potentially transformative 31 days, the January transfer window opens on Saturday with a lot of potential and a lot of money.

Here are the trends we expect to see over the next month based on our conversations with executives, agents, and intermediaries.

Every conversation with transfer insiders about what will happen in January revolves around one club, and they are the talk of scouts, agents, executives, and rival club owners all over Europe.

Newcastle United’s takeover by Saudi Arabia makes them the club to watch in January, with rivals eager to see what the club’s theoretical wealth means in practice.

“If the conversations I’ve overheard are accurate, expect them to go very big,” one agent says.

Others claim Newcastle has walked away from deals after being offered large fees.

A fee of more than £40 million was quoted in response to a request for a South American international to play in Europe, prompting the Magpies to decline.

Another intermediary says, “We still don’t know how much money they need to spend.”

PIF planned to boost Newcastle’s transfer budget by £50 million in each of the first five transfer windows (on top of TV money and player sales) when the business plan was first submitted to the Premier League.

That means that, while a significant investment is on the way, they will also need to think outside the box.

In private, the club has projected a more realistic view, tempering expectations of major European stars coming to Newcastle in favor of battle-hardened players ready to “plug in and play.”

“We understand how critical it is to complete tasks quickly,” a source told me.

“Behind the scenes, there’s been a lot of work going on for weeks.”

The added factor is the need to communicate the concept to the plethora of middlemen who offer them players and deals for which they will not overpay, regardless of their financial resources.

Minority owners Amanda Staveley, Jamie Reuben, and Mehrdad Ghodoussi are at the forefront of deals – they’re new to the game but one dealmaker I spoke with described them as “sharp.”

