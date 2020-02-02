Newcastle’s Matty Longstaff ‘could sign a pre-contract deal with AC Milan or Inter Milan’

Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff could leave his boyhood club for nothing in the summer with AC Milan and Inter Milan prepared to offer him a five-year contract.

His current deal at Newcastle expires on June 30, leaving him free to negotiate with teams outside of the UK.

According to The Times, the Milan giants are weighing up deals for a player who currently earns a basic wage of under £1,000-a-week.

The Magpies would be due a compensation package of just £400,000 should he move to a club outside the UK.

Though they want the midfielder to stay, talks over a new deal have reportedly hit a standstill.

Longstaff only made his senior debut under Steve Bruce in the Carabao Cup in August, and scored a memorable winner against Manchester United two months later.

The 19-year-old has gone on to make 11 appearances this season, and scored three times in that period.

His second strike for the club was also against Manchester United, the first goal in a 4-1 defeat, before he netted in the FA Cup victory over Rochdale.

He was also capped for the first time by England Under 20s in November, in a 4-0 victory over Portugal.