Newcastle’s Ousmane Dembele offer has been confirmed, Ferran Torres’ £55 million Barcelona transfer has been confirmed, and Chelsea are interested in Kimpembe.

Newcastle’s Ousmane Dembele offer has been confirmed, while Barcelona’s Ferran Torres has agreed to a £55 million transfer to Chelsea.

Ferran Torres of Manchester City is rumored to be on his way to Barcelona for a fee of £50 million.

According to reports, the City forward is close to returning to Spain.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Chelsea is planning a raid on PSG for defender Presnel Kimpembe.

During his time as PSG coach, Blues coach Thomas Tuchel managed the centre-back.

According to L’Equipe, the German manager wants Kimpembe, 26, to replace Antonio Rudiger, who is out of contract next summer and expected to leave Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle is interested in two Dembeles.

The Magpies have been linked with Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed they have also approached Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and his representatives.

The January 1st transfer window opens and closes at 11 p.m. on the 31st.

The Premier League’s winter break is scheduled to take place during the final week of the window, so clubs will be able to sign and sell players during that time.

Here you will find the most recent transfer news, gossip, and updates…

A new contract will be signed by Silva.

According to reports, Thiago Silva is set to sign a new contract with Chelsea.

The club’s executives have been working hard to reach an agreement with Silva on a contract extension.

But, according to Fabrizio Romano, an Italian transfer expert, a deal isn’t in jeopardy.

He goes on to say that the Brazilian will stay until June 2023, with only formalities standing in his way.

Arsenal is taking Aubameyang’s offers into consideration.

According to reports, Arsenal is contacting potential Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang buyers ahead of next month’s transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has exiled the striker from the Arsenal first team.

The North Londoners, according to ESPN, are willing to ‘listen to offers’ next month.

Barcelona has long admired Aubameyang and is looking to replace Sergio Aguero as a striker.

The Catalan giants are said to be put off by the Gabonese star’s £250,000-a-week wages.

If a salary agreement can be reached, Juventus is interested in taking Aubameyang on loan for the remainder of the season.

Kieran Trippier is a target for Manchester United.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the NINE Premier League clubs said to be interested in signing…

