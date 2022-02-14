Newcastle’s Premier League survival hopes have been dealt a major blow when Kieron Trippier breaks his foot and requires surgery.

In a huge blow to Newcastle’s Premier League survival hopes, Kieron Trippier breaks his foot and requires surgery.

NEWCASTLE have been dealt a major injury blow after Kieran Tripper broke his foot and required surgery.

The new Atletico Madrid signing has had an incredible start to his career in Newcastle.

Tripper had to be taken off three minutes into the second half after scoring in a 1-0 win over Aston Villa from a 35th-minute free-kick.

Trippier went to the Royal Victoria Infirmary for an x-ray and returned to St James’ Park on crutches, his foot in a protective boot.

The 31-year-old had surgery this week for a broken left foot.

“After fracturing a bone in his foot during yesterday’s win over Aston Villa, Kieran Trippier is set to miss (hashtag)NUFC’s upcoming fixtures,” the club tweeted.

"Wishing you @trippier2 a speedy recovery."

As the Magpies won their third consecutive Premier League game, the former Spurs and Burnley full-back scored the game’s only goal.

He’s made four appearances for his new team and has yet to lose.

The England defender has scored two stunning free kicks, instilling faith in the St James’ Park faithful that he can help them avoid relegation.

With Jamel Lascelles out due to illness, he was named captain against Villa.

Trippier’s impact has been so great since his £12.5 million transfer from Atletico Madrid that the club has not lost a Premier League game since.

Newcastle won their third game in a row for the first time since 2018.

In their 3-1 win over Everton on Tuesday, Trippier scored the third goal, which was also a free kick.

