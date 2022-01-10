Newcastle’s transfer for Lille defender Sven Botman has been canceled, and the Magpies are looking for other options. Lille considers Botman to be “untouchable.”

Newcastle’s transfer for Lille defender Sven Botman has been canceled, and the Magpies are looking for other options because Lille considers Botman ‘untouchable.’

According to reports, Newcastle’s move for Sven Botman has been shelved.

Last week, Lille turned down the Toon’s £30 million bid, despite Eddie Howe’s desire to strengthen his shaky defense.

After signing England star Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12 million, the Magpies were thought to be considering an improved offer.

Despite their financial difficulties, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes the cash-strapped French giants will hold firm.

Lille consider Botman, 21, to be “untouchable” and will begin negotiations on a new contract in the summer, despite the fact that his current contract does not expire until the end of the 2024-25 season.

“Lille’s position on Sven Botman is still the same,” Romano tweeted.

“He’s invincible, and his future will be decided this summer.”

“Let’s make a deal with Newcastle.”

Romano went on to say that Howe and his team had given up on Botman, the Dutch genius.

However, the St James’ Park club is still looking for a new centre-back to help them avoid relegation.

“Magpies are already in talks with two other candidates in order to sign a new centre-back this week,” Romano added.

Botman arrived at Lille in 2020 from Heerenveen in the Netherlands.

Last season, the defender appeared 47 times in all competitions as they defeated Paris Saint-Germain and Co. to win Ligue 1.

Lille has advanced to the Champions League last 16 this season, where they will face Chelsea.

