News about Kamila Valieva: The Russian figure skater says she is ’emotionally tired’ as she prepares to return to the ice.

On Tuesday, at 1.52pm UK time, the 15-year-old will compete in the short program, which is the first half of the women’s singles figure skating event.

Since last week’s announcement that she had failed a drug test, Kamila Valieva claims she has cried tears of “happiness and grief.”

The Russian figure skater, who helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win Olympic gold in the team event last Monday, was informed last Tuesday that she had tested positive for metazidine, sparking a series of legal wranglings that culminated in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling yesterday that she could compete without a provisional suspension.

The hastily convened court felt it would cause “irreparable harm” to Valieva if she was barred from competing in the Olympic final, for which she is a hot favorite, with a full investigation to take place after the Games.

Valieva has not spoken to the media since her practice sessions this week, hiding her face and avoiding questions, but a Russian online newspaper, Pravda, published an interview with her.

“These days have been very difficult for me; there aren’t enough emotions,” Valieva said in an interview with Russian television station Channel One, adding that she had sat through a seven-hour hearing on Sunday with only one 20-minute break.

“I’m content, but I’m emotionally exhausted.”

There are happy and sad tears.

But, of course, being at the Olympics makes me happy.

I’ll do my best to represent our country, and I’m hoping to be as motivated as possible to achieve a positive outcome.”

Valieva holds the world record and is the current Russian and European champion, having won the latter last month despite falling during her free skate in Estonia.

As a result, she has already been dubbed a Russian hero, with large banners of support being displayed in her homeland throughout the legal battle.

“It’s very nice,” Valieva added. “In such a difficult time, this support is very important to me.”

“I thought I’d be alone, but my closest friends and family will never abandon me.”

If Valieva wins gold, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has already stated that there will be no medal ceremony until after the competition.

