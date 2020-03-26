News | Coronavirus: in Australia, two footballers escape from quarantine in a cart

Wellington Phoenix footballer Tim Payne apologized, crying, after being caught driving a golf cart in Sydney after a drunken night, when he was supposedly in quarantine. The New Zealand midfielder and his compatriot goalkeeper Oliver Sail, passenger in the vehicle, risk very heavy penalties for this escapade in the night from Monday to Tuesday. The Wellington-based Phoenix were then in solitary confinement in Sydney hoping to play their A-League games if this championship, which brought together Australian and New Zealand teams, resumed behind closed doors. The worsening in Australia of the epidemic of the new coronavirus however reduced these hopes to zero and the Phoenix finally returned Tuesday to New Zealand.

Tim Payne, a 26-year-old New Zealand international, said he and his teammates had their last Australian night on Monday at their home in north Sydney. He and Oliver Sail then decided to take a cart ride. Tim Payne said the duo had been intercepted by the police, but denied reports that they were formally arrested. Media reports say that the getaway ended about three miles from the players’ residence and that Tim Payne tested positive for the breathalyzer.

“I am deeply sorry and deeply embarrassed“said Mr. Payne on a New Zealand radio station.”I take full responsibility for my actions and for what happened that night (…) I totally accept that there will be repercussions.“”This is obviously a mistake on my part, the kind of thing that we wish we could cancel.“The Australian football federation, which manages the A-League, has announced an investigation. The Wellington Phoenixes confirmed that an incident involving Messrs. Payne and Sail had taken place, explaining that investigations were underway.

