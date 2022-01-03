News from the January transfer window in 2022: The ‘Newcastle factor’ is causing rivals such as Everton and Watford to move quickly.

The ‘Newcastle factor’ is driving rivals like Everton and Watford to move quickly in the January transfer window of 2022.

Premier League clubs are getting a head start on what is typically regarded as a difficult transfer window – but one that could be made easier this year.

Sean Dyche answered the inevitable January transfer window question with the most straight-forward of bats.

Burnley’s relegation-threatening defeat at Elland Road, combined with the impending departure of star man Maxwel Cornet for the African Cup of Nations, makes signing players a priority.

“But,” he countered, “it doesn’t change the rules.”

“There has to be money, and there has to be a team looking to sell a player.”

The market is what it is.

The only way to change the rules is to spend a lot of money – and even superpower teams have trouble signing players in January.”

While Dyche has a valid point, several clubs hoping to push Burnley deeper into relegation trouble while they try to claw their way out have another disruption tactic up their sleeves: speed.

It could turn this January transfer window into something completely different.

“In the lead-up to January, we’ve put in a lot of effort.

One recruitment source at a Premier League club told me, “We want to move quickly because we know there are big games coming up.”

Everton is demonstrating this point.

Despite the fact that the club is currently a boiling cauldron of discontent – with Rafa Benitez’s struggles mirrored by discontent from supporters who weren’t sold on him in the first place – their recruitment demonstrates some lessons learned from previous dysfunction.

Everton signed Ukraine left-back Vitaly Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv for £17.9 million just hours after the transfer window opened.

They’ll spend another £12 million on right-back Nathan Patterson from Rangers before the end of the week.

Despite the fact that Benitez is under pressure, the club has heeded both his player recommendations and his plea for quick signings.

That is what Benitez expects in terms of recruitment, and he has never been afraid to go against the grain when it comes to signings if he believes they fit his style of play.

He is so confident in his methods that he is willing to sacrifice the popular Lucas Digne to get his own men.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

