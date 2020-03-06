Next two rounds of Serie A fixtures pushed back due to coronavirus

The next two rounds of the Italian football schedule have been pushed back by a week due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The governing body of Serie A announced the changes on Friday.

On Thursday, it was decided that the matches postponed last weekend – including the potential title decider between Juventus and Inter Milan – would be played this weekend.

Ten Serie A matches have been postponed over the last two weekends because of the virus outbreak in Italy, where more than 100 people have died and more than 3,800 have been infected.

The Italian government issued a decree on Wednesday that all sporting events in the country must take place without spectators until April 3 as it attempts to control the spread of the virus.