Next weekend’s Barcelona marathon postponed until October to prevent the spread of coronavirus

The Barcelona marathon scheduled for next weekend has been postponed until October to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Barcelona’s city hall said in a statement on Saturday.

The race was due to take place on March 15 but has been rescheduled for October 25 following a meeting between the city hall’s sport department and local and regional health authorities.

Spain’s health ministry has reported 441 cases of the virus, leading to eight deaths. One hundred and seventy four cases have been reported in Madrid, with 24 in Catalonia.

More than 13,000 people took part in the marathon last year, which is the latest high-profile athletics event to be postponed or cancelled because of the worldwide outbreak.

Around 44,000 competitors had been expected to take part in the Paris half-marathon before it was called off last Sunday, and the Seoul Marathon was also cancelled due to the virus spreading in South Korea.

Concern is mounting that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, scheduled for July and August, could be affected by the virus, although the International Olympic Committee has only admitted that coronavirus is posing a ‘challenge’ to organisers at this stage.