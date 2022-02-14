Next year’s Super Bowl has two clear favorites.

The Rams and Bengals aren’t among the clear favorites to win the Super Bowl next year.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are tied for best odds to win the Super Bowl in 2023, according to the Action Network’s most recent odds.

In this year’s AFC Divisional Round, the two AFC rivals met.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beat Josh Allen and the Bills 42-36 in overtime in one of the best playoff games in recent memory.

One game later, the Chiefs surrendered a 21-3 lead to Joe Burrow and the Bengals, losing 27-24 in overtime.

The Bills and Chiefs are expected to meet in the AFC Championship game next season, according to the Action Network.

Given that they both play in the AFC, only one can advance to the Super Bowl.

“The Chiefs and Bills are the teams to beat next season, according to the latest Super Bowl odds for 2023,” writes Alex Kolodziej of the Action Network. “Although the Bengals represented the AFC in the 2022 title game before falling to the Rams, the Chiefs and Bills are the teams to beat next season, according to the latest Super Bowl odds for 2023,” writes Alex Kolodziej of the Action Network.

“The AFC Divisional Round matchup between Kansas City and Buffalo will go down as one of the best postseason games ever.”

In 2023, the Bengals have the sixth-best chances of winning the Super Bowl.

On the list, the Rams are ranked third.

Who will play in the Super Bowl the following year?

There Are 2 Clear Favorites To Win Next Year’s Super Bowl

There Are 2 Clear Favorites To Win Next Year’s Super Bowl