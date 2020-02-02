Neymar goes berserk at referee after being booked for PSG star showboating

PSG star Neymar blasted referee Jerome Brisard for booking him following an outrageous piece of skill against Montpellier.

The 27-year-old was cautioned for dissent just moments after the rainbow flick, which had allowed Neymar to win a throw-in when being closed down in the Ligue 1 champions’ 5-0 victory.

But the match official was unhappy with Neymar’s showboating – and after a heated conversation with the superstar, showed him a yellow card for dissent.

Tensions continued to mount in the tunnel at half-time, with the Brazil international venting his anger in a conversation with team-mate Marco Verratti.

Neymar can be heard telling Verratti: ‘I play football and he shows me a yellow card. Tell him he can’t give me a yellow.’

But the referee simply responded by instructing Neymar to ‘calm down’, further infuriating the forward.

Montpellier were reduced to ten men early in the clash at the Parc des Princes, with Neymar often targeted by the visitors, and the former Barcelona attacker visibly grew irate over a lack of protection.

Post-game Ney confronts the ref for giving him a yellow for “dribbling”.

But the mercurial talent exacted his revenge in the form of revealing his impressive range of skills.

Neymar reacted to being fouled by springing to his feet and dribbling straight beyond defender Taji Sevanier, who had impeded his opponent.

And the highly-coveted star later took to Instagram to hit back at the referee, telling his 132million followers: ‘I just play football.’

The table toppers routed Montpellier, who were later reduced to nine men, after finishes from Pablo Sarabia, Angel Di Maria, a Daniel Congre own goal, Kylian Mbappe and Layvin Kurzawa.