Neymar is all-white on the night as PSG superstar dons lavish suit for his 28th birthday party

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was dressed to impress as he celebrated his 28th birthday in Paris on Sunday night.

The Brazilian was joined by friends, family and his team-mates at exclusive nightclub YoYo, which is just a short walk from the Eiffel Tower.

And he certainly looked the part for the all-white occasion, arriving in a white suit, white fedora and white Nike trainers.

His fellow PSG players also made an effort, the likes of Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi all in attendance in white outfits.

The invites were not limited to the Ligue 1 leaders as well with Lyon winger Memphis Depay also making an appearance.

Most arrived at around 9pm, workers shielding the players with umbrellas as they made their way inside.

Kylian Mbappe eventually arrived around 11.30pm, having first been at Blaise Matuidi’s charity gala at Disneyland.

One notable absentee was PSG’s manager Thomas Tuchel, who had labelled the bash a ‘distraction’ following Saturday’s win over Montpellier in which he also had a heated exchange with Mbappe,

‘The substitution of Kylian or Ney’s birthday are distractions,’ he said.

‘It gives the impression that we are not serious. It gives the impression that we are not 100 per cent focused and professional.

‘But things are not either black or white. They become important when we talk about them a lot.’

The Montpellier game also saw a bizarre incident involving Neymar, in which he picked up a booking for dissent after being told to stop showboating by the referee.

The former Barcelona man had attempted a rainbow flick with his side leading 1-0 and their opponents reduced to 10 men.