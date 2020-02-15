Neymar ruled out of PSG’s Ligue 1 clash against Lyon with rib problem

Paris Saint-Germain have been handed a further injury blow to star striker Neymar, who has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Lyon.

The Brazilian superstar suffered a rib injury during a physical match against Montpellier last weekend and as a result missed the league leader’s trip to Nantes on Tuesday.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Neymar has returned to training but that ‘it’s too early for him to play’ against Lyon on Sunday evening.

Since joining PSG for a world-record fee in 2017, his time in Paris has largely been turbulent and blighted by fitness problems.

The 28-year-old missed the opening four games of the Ligue 1 season with a ruptured ankle ligament, before then missing six weeks of action with a hamstring injury suffered while on international duty with Brazil late last year.

Brazilian legend Kaka has said he has confidence in Neymar’s ambitions of winning the 2020 Ballon D’or but believes PSG will need to win the Champions League for him to take the gong.

However his consistent injury problems have hampered his chances of scooping the prize to date.

With Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi, the French champions still have plenty of depth in their attacking positions, but Neymar will be a big loss.

The Brazilian has been in a rich vein of form since returning from hamstring injury at the beginning of December, with nine goals and six assists in his last nine league games.

Neymar suffered the rib injury during a dominant 5-0 victory over Montpellier.

Just 24 hours later, Neymar and his team-mates were pictured together at a party to celebrate the Brazilian’s 28th birthday.

Manager Tuchel was not in attendance at the event held at the YoYo nightclub in Paris, with the German boss branding the event a ‘distraction’ to the Ligue 1 club’s game preparations before their 2-1 victory against Nantes just 48 hours later.